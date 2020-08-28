Enter To Win Franklin Armory BFSIII M4 Prize Package!

I’ve never been a huge fan of low-power optics on ARs but this one might change my mind. The 2X power makes a nice compromise between a red dot and a “real” scope — you can quickly engage up-close targets but have a bit of magnification at longer distances. My inner jury is still out but I like the GLX more and more!

This unit features the Primary Arms horseshoe-shaped ACSS reticle for quick indexing from 50 to 500 yards plus lead, is built like a tank and features 25mm objectives with HD glass. The glass and prisms definitely offer fantastic light transmission and clarity.
I definitely like the stout left-side operating knob. Having the operating controls on the left side makes it possible to change your reticle illumination without taking your operating hand off the controls of the gun for right-handed shooters. It’s a small but pretty critical detail when you’re talking optics for self-defense. MSRP: $369

