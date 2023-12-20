EXCLUSIVES: Pocket Power

MTM Tactical Rifle Crate

Written By Brent Wheat
Some rifle cases are great for protecting your precious firearm when handing it over to the crack Luggage Destruction Team at the local airport, while some excel at protection from scratches during a trip to the range. Same for ammo carriers.

However, they all come up short when you’re talking about protecting your rifle, having enough ammo for a serious day of range work and making it simple to lug all your stuff around. I’ve found the MTM Tactical Rifle Crate checks all these boxes.

Relatively inexpensive, the Rifle Crate safely holds a rifle or two in the foam-padded top compartment while offering a moveable-divider bottom compartment big enough to hold ammo and most of your other gear. When it’s time to roll, you simply wheel the whole kit and caboodle on the two integral wheels. This is one piece of kit every rifle shooter should consider.

MSRP: $139
MTMCase-Gard.com

