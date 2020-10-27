Leupold & Stevens optics

“You can’t go there now! The passes are closed!” So spoke locals in the middle of their northern Wisconsin winter. But the farm had sold — 160 acres, the new house, the dairy cattle and machinery. The $18,000 auction bid wouldn’t cover the labor of wresting arable ground from boreal forest or reward a life so Spartan the IRS once responded skeptically to a tax return: “No one can survive on this little.”

They’d nurtured dreams of other places. An invitation from Oregon had triggered the sale. In stiff wind-driven heavy snow, they left. The Chevy sedan was packed with all they owned.

Beyond Minnesota the weather relented. They trailed plows through the Rockies. In the shadow of the Cascades, snow gave way to greensward splashed with rhododendron scarlet. Another world. The farm family from Wisconsin bought a relative’s house just east of Portland, a city which 60 years earlier had attracted Frederick Leupold.