Geissele Super Stabby Bayonet Mount Looks Sharp

From the 17th century through WWI, the bayonet was a familiar weapon on the battlefield, especially among infantry. Today, it’s largely considered a weapon of last resort. However, that hasn’t stopped Geissele Automatics from producing their latest accessory — the Super Stabby Bayonet Mount (SSBM).

Made from 7075-T6 aluminum, the rugged and lightweight SSBM interfaces with a standard Picatinny rail, covering five rail sections, for mounting a bayonet on your rifle’s handguard. The SSBM is optimized for the M9 Bayonet but is compatible with bayonets that use M16 Mil-Spec Bayonet Lugs and front barrel/muzzle rings. Finished in Black, OD Green or Desert Dirt, the Super Stabby Bayonet Mount weighs 5.7 oz. without bayonet.

A bayonet is not included with the SSBM. MSRP is $165.

For more info: geissele.com, Ph: (610) 272–2060