ETS Universal Speedloader
On a recent video program, I mentioned the ETS Universal Speedloader looks like a birth control device for an elk, because, well, it sorta does. However, while everyone chuckled, I hope they heard my next statement: It’s the best speed loader I’ve tried, hands down.
It operates much like a stripper clip. You load the strip from a box of ammo, shove it into the adapter and push down — Voila! Your magazine is loaded. There are no levers, gear or other such annoyances. It’s simple, made in the U.S. and at around $29, affordable (there are different models for pistol calibers and rifles). I don’t get enthralled with new products too often, but the Universal Speedloader is the proverbial better mousetrap!
MSRP: About $29
ETSGroup.us