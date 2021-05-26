The easiest and most noticeable way to change the personality of your shooter is by giving it some custom stocks. Sure, there’s plenty of good grip makers out there, but how about doing it yourself? Why? For one thing, it’s a lot cheaper. I’m not knocking the stock makers out there, not at all. It’s tedious, hard work to perfectly fit stocks to your grip-frame the way they do — and worth every penny they charge.

But doing something yourself gives you pride and satisfaction for a job well-done. It makes the gun feel more your own after doing a project like this. Don’t get discouraged if your first set or two aren’t perfect, they won’t be. But you’ll gain respect for those master stock makers, while learning a lot in the process.