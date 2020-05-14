The DiamondBlade Knives Surge may look traditional as hunting knives go — and it is — but its blade features advanced, space-age technology compared to even the most modern fixed-blades. DiamondBlade uses a process called Friction Forging which takes D2 high carbon steel and forges it by creating intense heat along the edge only, leaving it with a super tough, fine-grained, differentially heat-treated blade. In a nutshell, it’s incredibly hi-tech. This unique process is explained in-depth on their website.

The 9.250″ DiamondBlade Surge is one of their most popular models and rightfully so. The blade has a graceful, full-bellied 4″ drop-point blade — it’s old school cool. The friction forging produces a differential Rockwell hardness of 65-69 on the lead edge down to 42-45 at the spine. This keeps the blade from becoming overly brittle while allowing the cutting edge to be super tough to retain sharpness.

The Surge’s ample handle design, shown here in deer stag, has a nice finger groove at the top, a bolster offering excellent finger protection, exquisite mosaic pins, and a lanyard hole at the base. The sheath is a work of art in itself, featuring vegetable tanned split-grained cowhide, Kydex inner liner, topped off with a beautiful hand-tooled basket weave pattern.