DiamondBlade Knives Surge

Friction forged dandy
Written By Pat Covert
2020
0

Old school design meets state-of-the-art technology in the DiamondBlade
Knives’ Surge fixed-blade hunter.

The DiamondBlade Knives Surge may look traditional as hunting knives go — and it is — but its blade features advanced, space-age technology compared to even the most modern fixed-blades. DiamondBlade uses a process called Friction Forging which takes D2 high carbon steel and forges it by creating intense heat along the edge only, leaving it with a super tough, fine-grained, differentially heat-treated blade. In a nutshell, it’s incredibly hi-tech. This unique process is explained in-depth on their website.

The 9.250″ DiamondBlade Surge is one of their most popular models and rightfully so. The blade has a graceful, full-bellied 4″ drop-point blade — it’s old school cool. The friction forging produces a differential Rockwell hardness of 65-69 on the lead edge down to 42-45 at the spine. This keeps the blade from becoming overly brittle while allowing the cutting edge to be super tough to retain sharpness.

The Surge’s ample handle design, shown here in deer stag, has a nice finger groove at the top, a bolster offering excellent finger protection, exquisite mosaic pins, and a lanyard hole at the base. The sheath is a work of art in itself, featuring vegetable tanned split-grained cowhide, Kydex inner liner, topped off with a beautiful hand-tooled basket weave pattern.

The Surge’s split-grained cowhide sheath is adorned with an exquisite hand-tooled basket weave pattern.

Why You’ll Like It

First off, thanks to Friction Forging, the Surge’s blade is extremely sharp with edge retention out the wazoo. Secondly, the fabrication, fit and finish is of top-shelf, custom quality. Finally, you’ll love their options. Price for the stag model is $389 but there’s also a budget-minded Suregrip version with a rubberized synthetic handle for $289. There are other handle options aplenty including presentation-grade Desert Ironwood, Ram’s Horn, Olive G10, and Black Micarta, all priced accordingly. The bottom line, if you ever wanted a hunting knife to deliver generations of pride and use, the Surge will deliver the goods in style.

www.diamondbladeknives.com

2020
0

