You gotta love Commanders!

After prevailing in two world wars, the Government Model 1911 was due for an upgrade of sorts. This resulted in the aluminum-framed “Commander” model, developed in 1949 for consideration as a replacement for “Old Slabsides” in 9mm, .38 Super and .45 ACP.

In 1950, Colt’s Manufacturing Company put the pistol into regular production and I had been recently born at the time, thus began two paths that would eventually come together decades later.

The Commander is, in my humble opinion, the perfectly-sized, perfectly-balanced rendition of the Model 1911 platform. Like its parent, the pistol accepts a 7- or 8-round single-stack magazine. The difference is barrel and slide length. Instead of a 5” tube as on the original, the Commander platform has a 4.25” barrel with a shortened slide to match.

Sure, I’ve heard all the complaints about the aluminum frame, about the cracks appearing on some guns above the slide stop notch through the frame. I know about concerns that the feed ramp gets pounded by 230-grain FMJs, lead semi-wadcutters and just about any type of jacketed hollowpoint.

I also know from experience this now-71-year-old pistol is an accurate little stinker, reliable and well designed for concealment as well as stopping power.