Winchester Model 1897

Deal of the century

I found my shotgun in 1985 at a local swap meet. It was in a bucket and completely disassembled, right down to the last pin. The man was asking $50. I pointed out the barrel was crushed, the stock broken and I did not know if any parts were missing. I offered $15 and ended up walking away with it for $25.

Originally a 26″ barrel, it had apparently been ran over and was crushed around 24″ and the resulting dent ran back to the 20″ mark. The stock was completely broken at the pistol grip area and repair had been attempted by wrapping it with wire.

It took the better part of a day but after cleaning off rust and congealed oil, I was somewhat surprised when everything went back together. I received an original stock from Numrich Arms (now Gun Parts Corp.) a week later.

At the time renowned custom gunsmith Ted Yost ran the Gunsite Gunsmithy. I took the shotgun to him and asked him to cut and re-crown the barrel to 18.5″, replace the original bead sight, put in a new magazine spring and finally, install the stock with a recoil pad with an overall 12″ length of pull. Between the original purchase, the new stock, recoil pad and the work done by Ted, I was into the grand old gun for a total of 60 bucks.

This shotgun and a Model 94 in .30-30 ride with me every day in my truck in a Big Sky roof rack. Between them and my handgun I can take care of any problem, big or small from close to far.