Win The battle Of The Bulge

Obstruction-Free Barrels

It’s easy to clog a muzzle or barrel while slogging through soft mud. A stumble can dip the muzzle into the ground and fill it with mud, dirt or sand. It’s part of doing business in the woods and marshes and it’s happened to me and just about everyone I know. Using a shaft of cord grass or a cattail stalk is one way to free the debris but why not add a bore snake to your kit? The snake is lightweight and doesn’t take up much space and it does a much better job of removing all the debris from a barrel.

Wads stuck in barrels create obstructions, which is why it’s important to check your barrels following a squib shell. Manufacturers test shells to ensure the highest quality and reliability, but sometimes one just gets through. It also happens with hand-loaded shells. The “why” isn’t important, but if you pull the trigger and hear a low pop instead of a loud bang, check for a stuck wad. Remove the wad before you fire the next round, even if it means holding off on a pair of greenheads trying to beat feet from your spread.

A little attention to your barrels will go a long way. Not only will it prevent a costly repair, but it also will keep shooters and friends out of harm’s way.

