Who Needs A Barrel?

Test Platform

J&G Sales had an S&W Model 10 .38 Special revolver with no barrel. These are sold as “gunsmith specials” that usually lack all the parts of a working gun. The guns are used, with various amounts of wear. The Model 10s had everything except the barrel. I ordered one.

I received a model 10-7 with a three-letter serial number prefix, placing it as being made around 1987 to 1988. It had an import stamp, indicating it was sent out of the country at some point in its life then reimported.

What velocity can you get when firing from just the cylinder? Two things affect this. One is the rapid rise of gas pressure as the powder burns. The other is the design of a revolver’s chamber. Revolver chambers have two parts — the chamber where the cartridge fits and a throat feeding the bullet into the barrel.

The throat acts a little like a mini-barrel as the bullet passes through because it seals most of the gas pressure as the bullet is pushed out of the cylinder. Chamber throats on this gun are about 0.480″ long. Throats are (generally) slightly larger than the bullet diameter, but usually only a thousandths of an inch or two.

On this gun, the chamber throats were a little tight. They would allow a 0.357″ jacketed bullet to be pushed through, though most required a little effort. There was no way I could push a 0.358″ jacketed bullet through them unless I wanted to use a hammer. I didn’t. My gun’s throats were tight, but even if the throat is 0.001″ to 0.002″ larger than the bullet, it’s a really small space for gas to go through and there is very little time for this to happen.

When a round is fired, chamber pressure rises very quickly and peaks soon after the bullet starts to move. How soon does this happen? I used handloads so I could plug my load data into Quickload ballistic software to help explain what happens during the firing process. One load was a 158-grain Nosler JHP bullet and 4.8 grains of Unique gunpowder loaded to 1.440″ overall length.

Quickload ballistic software estimates this load will reach peak chamber pressure after the bullet has moved about 0.36″. In this gun, the bullet’s nose is just 0.18″ from the end of the cylinder. Traveling 0.36″ means the bullet would be mostly still in the cylinder throat, with only 0.18″ of the nose past the end of the cylinder. The Nosler bullet, which is 0.680″ long, has to travel 0.860″ to exit the cylinder so the pressure has peaked and started to drop before the bullet has exited.

The point is the bullet is getting a high-pressure push from the start. This article demonstrates what kind of velocity it can achieve from just the cylinder.

Two loads were fired in the barrel-less Model 10, and for comparison, an S&W Model 360 .357 Magnum revolver with a 1.875″ barrel. One load was described above. The other load was a 125-grain Remington SJHP loaded with 6.5 grains of Power Pistol to 1.420″ overall length. These are both full power .38 Special loads.