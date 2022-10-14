If you’re even a halfway-serious rifle enthusiast, you need to save up your lunch money and buy this Wheeler Tools Scope Mounting Kit. After my own search of the various scope-mounting kits on the market, I’d wager the Wheeler package offers the best value of the lot.

It includes both 1″ and 30mm alignment and lapping bars — solid steel and suitable for use as lethal weapons — along with screwdriver bits and the wildly useful Wheeler Torque Wrench. It also includes lapping and thread lock compounds and a level, all packed in a fitted plastic case to make this a true one-and-done kit to properly mount your scopes the correct way, the first time.

MSRP: $144.99

WheelerTools.com