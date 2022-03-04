What's The C.A.R. System?

Throughout the years, I’ve learned many different shooting techniques or styles. I naturally gravitate to a modified Weaver position, mainly because it is the one I used for most of my career as a police officer. If startled, you can bet my automatic response will be to assume a bladed stance with my weak side angled toward perceived danger. As I was taught, stability comes from pushing forward with the strong hand and pulling back with the weak to create locked tension between the two. It provides a reasonably stable platform for accurate shooting. Call me old school, but it’s just what happens naturally for me.

I’ve attended many instructor courses in my time. Almost everyone has advocated that I change to an isosceles shooting position where both my feet and shoulders are square with the target, both arms fully extended and the two-handed grip acts more like a side-to-side clamp rather than the front-to-rear push/pull. Each person claimed this is the “body’s natural response” to danger, but it still seems awkward and unnatural for me. I do shoot isosceles too, but a modified Weaver is automatic. So, I’m always looking for things I can do to build on what works for my natural reactions.

I recently looked into one system that seems to meld with what I’m currently using. It’s called the C.A.R. (Center Axis Relock) System and was created by Paul Castle. Incidentally, Castle passed away in 2011, but left behind a disciple to continuously develop and carry on his program. This man is Jeff Johnsgaard of Natural Tactical Systems. Jeff has continued to develop the system and renamed it the 360º CQD (Close Quarter Defense) Program. I’ve not delved into the CQD Program; I’m more interested in the basics of the C.A.R. System since it works perfectly with my current shooting system.