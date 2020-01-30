Background

I started as a young police firearms instructor in 1972 when most cops were carrying double-action revolvers. All firing at less than the 50-yard line was done with the long, heavy DA pull. One of the most popular off-duty guns was the Airweight S&W J-Frame, a 14-oz. revolver with — often — a 14-lb. trigger pull. On qualification days anything you could do to stabilize against such a heavy pull proved useful indeed.

My dad had started me early, and in my early teens I was shooting the S&W Bodyguard Airweight and Colt Cobra .38s. By trial and error I had come up with what I called the Wedge Hold. It goes like this:

The firing hand takes its “master grip” with the web of the hand high into the grip tang of an auto or at the high “horn” at the back of a double-action revolver’s frame, grasping tightly. The support hand comes in from the bottom in sort of a rolling motion. The first index point is critical: Let the middle finger of the support hand make contact with the bottom of the trigger guard, and lock it there tight. The two fingers below it should lock hard, too. Now, bring in the index finger under the trigger guard, tightly, without moving the other fingers. The index finger will end up ahead of the other three fingers of the support hand. It will vary a bit with hand and gun size but your support hand index finger should now be tightly wedged under the front of the trigger guard, probably at about the distal joint.

If you are doing it correctly, you should feel the muzzle cam upward. You should also feel the grip tang of an auto pistol press more firmly into the web of your hand. If it feels uncomfortable at first, it’s nature’s way of telling you you’re doing it right. You won’t feel the advantage until the actual shooting starts. If you want comfort, wrap yourself in a snuggly quilt or something — we’re here for performance. Remember, any new grasp, stance, or even gun may feel “uncomfortable” at first simply because it’s different. Give it a chance.