The Henry Long Ranger

Way Back When

Years ago, my friend used a Marlin lever-action in .44 Magnum for deer hunting. At the time, we lived in the thick hardwood forests of Southern Indiana and 75 yards was about the maximum distance either of us would be shooting. We even went to Canada, where the .44 Magnum worked well on a black bear.

When Indiana changed its regulations to allow centerfire rifle cartridges, the Marlin lever action was replaced with a bolt-action .308. At the time, the rifle was a good choice.

Fast forward a few years and 1,700 miles west of Indiana. My best friend and I now live in the highlands of north-central Arizona. The hardwood forests of Indiana have been replaced with open grasslands with antelope, piñon and juniper-covered hills with mule deer and the ponderosa and aspen woods of the mountains home to elk.

The .308 rifle is a classic Western big game rifle — but mobility issues made little things painful. Simply grasping and turning the bolt handle is painful. Recoil is another important matter. While most would consider the recoil of a .308 Winchester mild, torn ligaments and arthritis amplify the pain and damage. And if we are being honest, neither of us recover as fast as we used to.

The lever-action rifle uses a different motion to load and cock. The entire hand can operate the lever and not just arthritic fingers. But, traditional lever guns use a tubular magazine and are fed by shoving fresh cartridges through a loading gate on the receiver. Such an action is also painful for arthritic fingers.

My friend still lamented the sale of the Marlin but agreed the .44 Magnum was not a great cartridge for the distances we routinely saw game. Traditionally, lever-action rifles are chambered in what once were black powder cartridges like the .38-55 or .45-70 or shoulder-bruising modern cartridges like the .444 Marlin or .450 Marlin, which still have a rainbow-like trajectory.

Another issue for many lever-action cartridges is requiring a flat-point bullet to prevent chain fire in the magazine. They are anything but aerodynamic compared to more modern cartridges.

Surely, technology has advanced enough something is available in a lever-action chambered in 21st-century cartridges? The answer is yes. Browning has the BLR and Henry offers the Long Ranger.

Both rifles are offered in many modern cartridges, such as .308 Winchester, .243 Winchester, .223 Remington, and the cartridge everyone loves to hate, the 6.5 Creedmoor.

Since I already had a Henry Original and other family members owned the Henry Golden Boy, we naturally gravitated to the Henry Long Ranger. After all, it is made in America.