If you travel much, it’s no big secret flying with guns and ammo is no longer fun. With almost 40 years of traveling internationally with firearms, I can testify under oath — flying abroad with guns and ammunition can be downright frustrating.

Perhaps I am just an unlucky slug. I’ve had four occasions where my guns were never recovered. There have been several instances where my gun arrived but no luggage containing ammo. Then, I have experienced luggage with the ammo come sliding out the carousel but the firearm didn’t make the trip! And of course I have arrived at the hunting destination with no luggage, no ammunition and no sign of a firearm. As a dyed-in-the-wool handgun hunter, it is of paramount importance to hunt with my handgun. I detest having to use any gun other than my own. To say I get upset when all of my luggage and handguns don’t show up would be an understatement. I’m not a conspiracy theorist but I sometimes wonder what goes on behind the scenes!

Once in a great while I hunt in a country prohibiting the use of handguns so I have no other choice but use a rifle. In some circumstances where I can’t hunt with my handgun, it takes the hassle out of traveling with the firearm and ammo to just borrow a rifle from the outfitter. After hunting on six continents, 33 countries and six Canadian provinces, I’ve had more than my share of heartburn regarding lost luggage and camp rifles.