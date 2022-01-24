Pakistan
My luck in Pakistan hasn’t been any better. When my beloved handgun — after it took several weeks to obtain a permit — didn’t show up, again I was facing the reality of borrowing a rifle. Not only the gun didn’t show up but all luggage with special clothing and boots designed to withstand the elements of freezing weather in the Himalayan Mountains got lost in transit. Himalayan ibex was on the menu and they also reside in mountainous terrain in higher elevations. Shots often occur from long range so I was a bit concerned about borrowing a gun. I didn’t know what to expect when the outfitter brought out a black case. Honestly, I was anticipating an AK-47 when much to my surprise a bolt-action in .300 Win Mag popped out. It was a difficult hunt in freezing temperatures but on the fifth day we sealed the deal thanks to a decent rifle. Ironically, when I went back to the airport to return home, my gun and luggage were there waiting for me!