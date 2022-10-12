The Double Tap

The double tap as described by some is the compression of the trigger once the muzzle is on target at a speed as close to the cyclic rate as the shooter and pistol can manage. My perception is it should be applied at short-range say from just outside the reach of your opponent’s hands/arms to maybe the width of a vehicle. The effectiveness may be based on the skill of the shooter, which is the case for most techniques. The theory being two quickly applied hits on the threat may end the fight or be positive in nature in ending the fight before the threat gets a load of adrenalin on board and becomes even harder to stop. It could also be construed to increase the chances of a hit, any hit on the threat.

In my opinion, which can be argued with, I very often see the double tap as a simple range drill applied to targets. In this mindset, I think it creates two possible monsters. Monster one is I have seen people shoot a double tap and one round strikes the target and by the time the second shot reaches the targets said target has dropped hence sending the second round astray … we’ll say into a bystander.

The other monster is, I think, even worse. The shooter rolls into a target, fires two rounds into the target and then drops his muzzle. The target does not go down yet the shooter has run the “range” response although the threat has not complied to the gunfire applied. Shortly the shooter recognizes the error of his ways and then lifts the muzzle up and goes back to “guns on the target” when, in reality, the threat shouldn’t have been disengaged in the first place.

I advocate students replace the double tap with a plan to shoot every round you brought, one round at a time until you get target compliance. So it could in fact then be thought of as a single tap, or even a double, triple, quadruple or full magazine tap. In reality, if the first two to five rounds don’t make a difference in the target’s attitude then another area of the threat might need to be addressed with surgical gunfire i.e. the head as an example.