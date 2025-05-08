We’re Just Getting Started

Around The Clock

Second Amendment defense is not a seasonal thing. It’s a 24/7/365 job assignment and if you want to make sure Trump’s actions are long-term propositions, it is time to take the fight to the opposition. The opportunity is here, and the time is now to right the wrongs of not only the Biden-Harris gun control crusade but to go back farther and look at other Second Amendment erosions.

On the campaign trail, Trump vowed to sign national concealed carry reciprocity. Legislation was introduced in January and if it hasn’t advanced by now, it’s time to demand it move, and move fast. Back in 2017, reciprocity legislation passed the House, but then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell let it gather dust in the Senate. He’s not in charge anymore.

In his executive order, the president said Attorney General Pam Bondi was to review all presidential and agency actions from January 2021 through January 2025 that may have impinged on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens.

Perhaps the Trump administration should take it to the next level. Attorney General Bondi could turn loose the Justice Department’s Civil Rights division on state gun control laws. Ever hear of Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law? Write that down somewhere, or just look it up.

Moving right along, Trump’s return to the Oval Office and his February executive order protecting the Second Amendment triggered anti-gun Democrats and the Far Left in ways that showed just how off-the-rails they are. In blue states, anti-gunners have doubled down, while in red states their whines and protestations have been refreshing.

Those protestations have also been educational. There can no longer be any misunderstanding about the intentions of the gun prohibition lobby and its political allies in state legislatures and on Capitol Hill. Their goal has always been public disarmament and removal of the Second Amendment from our Bill of Rights, turning gun ownership into a government-regulated privilege. For any of them to claim otherwise is a lie, and they know it.

Has anyone checked on the progress of West Virginia Congressman Riley Moore’s Protecting Privacy in Purchasing Act (PPPA)? Introduced in February with Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) as the lead co-sponsor, this measure would prevent financial institutions from using special “Merchant Category Codes” (MCC) to track gun and ammunition purchases made with credit cards.

Of course, one partial solution to the despicable merchant’s code would be to pay cash only for guns and ammunition, but the issue here is to prevent invasions of consumer privacy by making it illegal.