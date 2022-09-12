The 3" Colt Python

Introduced in 1955 and advertised as the Cadillac of revolvers, the Colt Python became something of a cult gun to my generation of handgunners. It began as a 6″ barrel target gun, sort of an über-Officers Model Match .38 Special, chambered in .357 Magnum almost as an afterthought. It became a prestige gun in the law enforcement community as well, and accordingly Colt produced a 4″ version they originally called the Police Python. A 2.5″ barrel came later, by limited if not popular demand.

And, along the way, Colt produced a relatively small run of 3″ barrel models for one distributor, Lew Horton. A .41-frame all-steel gun with a heavy barrel, it wasn’t popular for concealment but the rarity of the 3″ sent collectors on a hunt for this variation. Some surplus barrels were sold to a parts distributor, resulting in “fake” Pythons that had been so re-barreled.

Too expensive in terms of specially skilled labor to manufacture in modern times, the Python was sadly discontinued, at which time prices of existing samples soared to Rolls Royce levels — and the 3″ versions simply went out of sight.

In 2020, Colt re-introduced the Python with a re-designed mechanism: Modern CNC machining allowed the sort of smoothness-friendly tolerances that required highly skilled hand labor in days of old. The “Rolls Royce” element of being literally hand-built was gone … but with a highly polished finish and a wise retention of most of “the old ways,” the “Cadillac” element remains. Colt is selling 2020 Pythons as fast as they can send them out of the shipping room. MSRP for the 3″ is $1,499, a fraction of what originals the same length sell for to Colt collectors at auction today.

I remember talking with Colt’s Justin Baldini after the 2020 Python came out and telling him that if they made one in 3″, I’d buy it. He smiled confidently. Now I know why.

And, yes, you’re damn right I bought it.