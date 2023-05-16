Side Benefits

Laser Sights and Red Dots

When laser sights came out, we quickly learned they weren’t just good in the dark and in situations where you couldn’t bring the gun to line of sight, they were also good for teaching. The instructor could demonstrate “wobble zone” and the effect of a jerked trigger safely in classroom or range settings. Students could then “follow the bouncing ball” and quickly get feedback from his or her own trigger pulling and correct errors. Red dot optics showed the shooter’s eyes the same thing, in dry fire and particularly live fire: good for teaching and learning, not just shooting and hitting.

But wouldn’t a red dot optic and a laser sight combined be confusing and unnecessarily redundant? Not necessarily. On the excellent gun forum Pistol-Forum.com, Tim Chandler explained how one could help teach the other.

“In class I’ll use the description of a ‘stable dot,’ a ‘settled dot’ and then the ‘angry smear.’ These descriptions in and of themselves are worthless if you try to explain it using more words. They work great, however, when you pair them up with a visible laser. Using a visible laser literally projects a dot on the target that I can use to show exactly what I mean, exactly how much movement the dot has on target while still allowing the hit, and exactly how to call shots and what various tracks the dot takes during recoil mean. This is as close as I can get to having them behind my gun to see what I see when shooting it. When they can see a dot moving around on the target doing all the stuff you are describing as you are doing it, they tend to pick up those aspects of it real quick.”

I’ve seen Tim Chandler teach and coach, and he’s awesome. If you’d like to train with him you can reach out to him through http://360performanceshooting.com.

They call it “out of the box thinking” today. In a lot of ways, a lot of products that were designed to enhance one element of performance can turn out to adapt to additional useful purposes. True of a lot of things … and certainly true in the world of the handgun.

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine