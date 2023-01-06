No Translation Needed

Remember when we were kids and any mention of gun safety applied to such things as 1) Finger off the trigger 2) Muzzle control (don’t aim at anybody) and 3) know your target and what is behind it?

This has all changed in recent times, with the loss of anyone remotely familiar with firearms from newsrooms across the country. Case in point: When the Minneapolis Star-Tribune recently reported how the DFL (Democrat-Farm-Labor) has taken control of the Minnesota Legislature starting this week, it was quickly cheered by “gun safety advocates” from a group called Protect Minnesota, and Moms Demand Action.

Bad enough these people claim to be “gun safety advocates,” worse still the establishment press goes along with the charade. It’s not just happening in the Twin Cities, either.

As reported by KSDK News a few weeks ago regarding a tragic mishap involving a St. Louis, Mo. toddler, “Gun safety advocates urge the community to take action heading into the holiday season.” These advocates were members of a group calling itself “Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice.” They probably make more noise than members of A Girl and A Gun Women’s Shooting League, which really does practice genuine gun safety.

Then there is the “gun safety coalition” forming in Pennsylvania, where the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported about a “round table” meeting involving folks brought together by someone from CeaseFirePA. Nowhere in the story was there any mention of firearms instructors, gun shop operators or range safety officers. Purely an oversight, right?

In Illinois, WQAD News reported on a hearing before state lawmakers considering House Bill 5855, which could become law this week as the General Assembly convenes for what the media calls a “lame duck session.” The legislation is dubbed the “Protect Illinois Communities Act,” supported by — you guessed it — gun safety advocates.