Searching

A postcard image, this snowscape was also absent landmarks. I’d taken care to register in my mind’s eye the elk’s position, but no distinctive feature brought me back to it. Keen to ensure the beast was not wounded and scrambling off, I’d scanned the second-growth. Acres of it sprawled on a slope hemmed by old-growth forest. Now … just where had the bull stood?

Take a deep breath. Look where the barrel points. Keep your eyes still. It was then I caught the slight shiver of a young pine. A minute later it shook again. I waited, watched, then threaded my way through the bush 80-odd yards to the tree. The bull lay there, dying — he’d kicked the pine reflexively.

You can’t see movement well if you’re moving. An animal — squirrel, rabbit, deer, elk — stands as still as a stone to confirm a possible threat. That’s why essentially color-blind creatures get the best of hunters who aren’t.