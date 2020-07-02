Years before it was overrun by anti-gun and hunting tree-huggers, there was a tradition in the Pacific Northwest: As soon as one was old enough to lace their own logger boots and climb over windfalls instead of crawl under them, they learned how to shoot a lever-action rifle.

My dad taught me to shoot with an old Winchester Model 94. It had a steel buttplate that beat my shoulder black and blue until I developed a flinch, but lever actions still managed to find their way into my bloodstream.

Years later, my first buck would fall to a Savage Model 99 and I would buy one of the last top-eject Model 94s ever produced, a .32 Special Wrangler. I blame my dad for my lifelong love of leverguns — he’d be amazed how far they’ve come.

But firearms technology isn’t the only one that has advanced. Ammunition has come a long way, too, and Federal has something new for us nostalgic levergunners.