Federal HammerDown
As Federal put it, “When you set out to build the best lever-action rifle ammunition, you go to the industry’s leading lever-gun manufacturer … Henry Repeating Arms.” As one of the world’s largest producers of ammunition, it says a lot about Federal and the intent behind the new HammerDown line.
Specifically engineered for lever guns, HammerDown was designed to make a lever action run like never before. Using molecularly bonded soft and hollowpoint bullets, specially formulated powder, nickel-plated chamfered cases and Federal Gold Medal primers, the loads are customized to produce superior ballistics and terminal performance out of lever-action barrel lengths while delivering best-in-class expansion and weight retention on impact.
All aspects of the loads were analyzed to optimize function and performance. The projectiles are loaded heavy-for-caliber for better depth of penetration, the clean-burning powder and primers for consistency and reliability and the cases for improved cycling in both side-gate loading and tubular magazine leverguns.