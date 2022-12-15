Marlin Lever Guns

Marlin Genesis

The action of the Winchester Model 1876 would not handle the .45-70 so the next step in levergun evolution was not by Winchester but John Marlin, who had been producing revolvers. His first rifle, which would eventually be named the Model 1881, was chambered in .45 Government — more commonly known as the .45-70 — as well as the .40-60. So, Marlin produced a lever-action .45-70 five years before the Winchester Model 1886 appeared. This first Marlin repeating rifle loaded through a gate on the right side of the receiver, and ejected cartridges from the top. The barrel was octagon, 28″ in length with the magazine holding 10 cartridges.

Marlin followed up with the Model 1888 chambered in what now are referred to as pistol-length cartridges, namely .44-40, .38-40 and .32-20. These were available in both octagon and round barrel versions and in several barrel lengths. The conventional wisdom says Marlin was responsible for renaming the .44, .38 and .32 Winchester Centerfires so they wouldn’t have to place “Winchester” on their rifles.

One year later using the Hepburn patent, the Model 1889 Marlin appeared with the now familiar side-ejection of fired cartridges. This feature would become extremely important in the future for those who wanted to put a scope on their leverguns. The Model 1889 was made exceptionally handy by being offered in a 15″ barrel. This was the forerunner of today’s Trapper Versions, which are government mandated to have a barrel length no shorter than 16″.

In 1891, also using a Hepburn patent, the Marlin Safety Repeating Rifle Model 1891 was offered in .22 Long Rifle and was unique in the fact it could be had either as a side-loading or tube-loading version. The Model 1891 was a favorite of Annie Oakley for her marksmanship exhibitions. One year later the Model 1892 arrived — which also had a unique Marlin feature. In addition to being chambered in .22 Rimfire, it could also be used with either .32 Rimfire or .32 Centerfire cartridges by changing the firing pin.

In 1922, the model 1891 became the Model 39, followed by the Model 39A in 1939 and in 1953 the Model 39A Mountie appeared. This was my first-ever firearm purchased personally right after I graduated from high school in 1956. Now, nearly 70 years later, it still remains the .22 Rifle by which all others are judged. My original Mountie is still in use and my daughter fires anywhere from 500 to 1,000 .22 cartridges through it every week, weather permitting.

Hepburn was issued a new patent in 1893, which allowed the Model 1889 to be improved with a new locking bolt system and a two-piece firing pin. It also differed as it was chambered for traditional-length rifle cartridges, the .32-40 and .38-55. These were the first cartridges chambered in the soon-to-arrive Winchester Model 1894.

The Winchester was then chambered in 30 WCF, or .30-30 and in 1895 Marlin followed by chambering their model 1893 in the new smokeless .30-30. Marlin also offered the Model 1893 in a 15″ Trapper Version and, as with Winchester, also chambered in .32 Winchester Special.

One year later Marlin announced: “The Model 1894 is the latest and most improved repeating rifle to use the popular .32-20, .38-40 and .44-40 cartridges, and is the successor to our well-known model 1889. In the Model 1894 rifle, every desirable feature of the 1889 is retained and the improvements suggested by five more years of experience and experiments are added. This rifle is practically the Model 1893 adapted to the shorter cartridges.” In addition to the three cartridges mentioned, Marlin also chambered the Model 1894 in .25-20.