Home Project: Rust Bluing

Cleanliness Rules

Two aspects of efficient and successful rust bluing that can’t be overemphasized are the need to keep the parts free from contamination and the need for a source of free water suitable for boiling the parts to convert the red iron oxide to black iron oxide.

If you don’t get and keep the metal parts clean and free of dirt and oil, you can’t rust blue them. Brownells Classic Rust Blue needs a completely clean, oil-free surface to stick properly. Most rust-bluing compounds are like that. Laurel Mountain Forge is an exception in that it can go on over some slight oil residue. After the initial cleaning, good housekeeping and handling procedures can keep the metal clean through the complete, multi-cycle, rust-bluing process.

Every time you have to clean and degrease the parts, you’re sinking more time into an already lengthy process, so it pays to prevent the parts from being contaminated. Plan for a clean place to lay your parts when you work on them and between bluing cycles. Because of all the cooking going on, the kitchen is not the best place to rust blue something. There are unnoticed little patches of butter, cooking oil, and other food product residue here and there, just waiting to get on your gloved hands, clothes, and parts if you make the wrong move. To keep the parts clean, I use fresh newspaper, cut-open paper shopping bags, or clean cardboard for a work surface.

The goal is to never let my hands or the parts touch anything that might contaminate them. Oil from your skin will contaminate the surface. Steel wool is also treated with oil, which you must wash off before using it for carding off the black oxide residue after boiling. Remove oil from steel wool and your wire brushes by rinsing them in a cup of solvent like lacquer thinner or simply by washing them with Dawn dishwashing soap in a bowl of very hot water, rinse in boiling water, squeeze them out, and lay them on your clean work surface to dry. If you forget to clean the oil off the steel wool, you WILL realize your mistake. Oil interferes with the rusting action of the acid, which means no bluing action.

Always wear clean nitrile gloves when handling your tools and the parts. I don’t mean the gloves need always be new. I generally use one set of gloves again and again, washing my gloved hands thoroughly in hot water and Dawn frequently, drying them on clean paper towels, and taking off the gloves when I’m done, so I don’t inadvertently contaminate them.

By the way, my parts cleaning process begins with putting on nitrile gloves and wiping down the metal with a clean paper towel soaked in lacquer thinner to remove the majority of the oil and grease from the surface. I fold the towel to a fresh side when it is soiled and keep wiping and folding until nothing is transferring to the paper towel. At this point, I take the part to the hot water spigot and scrub it to suds twice with Dawn dishwashing liquid and a clean toothbrush, getting in all the nooks and crannies, followed each time with a boiling hot water rinse. To my delight, this simple regimen works great.