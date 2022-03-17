Here Comes The Judge … Maybe

Red flags went up almost immediately after Joe Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court drew near euphoric praise from the gun prohibition lobby, which hailed the choice as a positive step toward “gun safety.”

Why, is she a certified firearms instructor? A Gunsite graduate, perhaps? No, she’s a liberal jurist with some decent credentials; an articulate lady who has worked hard and achieved significant goals. However, the speed with which anti-gunners began lobbying for her confirmation set off warning flares across the landscape.

Everytown for Gun Safety and its subsidiary groups, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, all supported by anti-gun billionaire and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, want the Senate to “confirm her without delay.”

There may be some speed bumps in the way, possibly the biggest being the Second Amendment. Judge Jackson hasn’t any history regarding cases associated with the right to keep and bear arms, but her support from the gun control crowd doesn’t bode well.

What about this nominee? According to some biographical information, Judge Jackson is no amateur in the legal arena. She graduated cum laude with a J.D. degree from Harvard Law School in 1996. While at Harvard, she “served as a supervising editor of the Harvard Law Review,” a position that requires more on the ball than just good spelling and grammar.

The same biographical sketch said she received an A.B., magna cum laude, in government from Harvard-Radcliffe College in 1992. She clerked for the man she’s been nominated to replace, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, plus Judge Bruce M. Selya of the First U.S. Court of Appeals, and Judge Patti B. Saris in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

She’s been in private practice with Morison & Foerster LLP, and she has also served as an assistant federal public defender in the District of Columbia, where she now serves on the D.C. Court of Appeals, considered by many to be the next best thing to the Supreme Court.