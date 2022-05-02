Guns And Reliability

The Modern Sporting Rifle

Eugene Stoner and some others birthed the original AR15 back in 1956 and the most remarkable transformations have been visited upon this most versatile of weapons. Caliber options, multitudinous barrel lengths, disparate operating systems and a bewildering number of accessory choices all conspire to make America’s Rifle most anything for anybody. However, the common denominator is moving parts aplenty. In these details we find lurking the devil himself.

Information Age surface treatments offer unprecedented lubricity, wear resistance and resilience in the face of corrosion. Little things like O-ring extractor boosters are now de rigueur. Paired redundant ejectors can be found as well if you have deep pockets and affection for overkill. The end result is a level of reliability in the platform for which we might only have dreamt back in the day.

The greatest improvement has likely been in the magazines. If I had a dime for every time I have had an AR rifle bolt override the top round in its magazine, I’d have a lot of dimes. Modern no-tilt followers and meticulous attention to mag body geometry have improved the situation immensely. Tubb Precision 17-7 stainless steel flatwire springs represent the absolute state of the art. However, even well-designed and superbly executed rifles can still fail.