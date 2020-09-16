Fighting Frustration

Tip: Shoot Small
I always bring a .22 pistol with me when I go to the range. We all have our limits, or thresholds, with how much recoil we can handle, especially when shooting big bores. When you notice your accuracy going south, literally, it’s a clear sign you’re fatigued or anticipating recoil.
Now is the time to stop, as you don’t want to reinforce bad habits. This is when the meek rimfires are worth their weight in gold. Since recoil is non-existent, they allow you to concentrate on the basics, such as proper sight alignment, sight picture and trigger press, and leave the range on a high note.