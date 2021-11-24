Our esteemed cohort Tom McHale said something a while back I intuitively understood but could never put into words: “Shooters Are Binary.”

What he meant by this statement is the fact most shooters take a black/white, good/bad, yes/no outlook toward almost everything. Get a couple of firearms enthusiasts together, toss in a topic and watch the fur fly. One of those topics is my rant du’ jour — tourniquets.

During a recent discussion with the editor of another esteemed firearms journal over a few spiritous beverages, he bluntly mentioned a story I had written a few years ago on the subject of gunshot wound treatment was dead-wrong, especially in regards to tourniquets.

He stated his own expert in the field had seen the story and taken the article apart piece-by-piece based upon his own life experiences which, frankly, were far greater than my own.

After discussing the matter at length we decided to “agree to disagree” and have another toddy. This is what friends (should) do but the whole incident stuck with me as I realized when it comes to creating controversy, there might not be any topic this side of the whole “Wheelgun versus Semi” debate to inspire more profound, overheated disagreement than the matter of which tourniquet to carry for emergencies.

Having spent significant time over the years applying bandages and occasionally a bare hand to serious wounds, along with countless hours in training and discussion on the subject with a bunch of real “been there, done that” people, it’s apparent to me there’s a couple of dozen ways to skin this particular kitty — and most of them are effective.

Depending on whom you poll and which “camp” they fall into, there seems to be no common ground among the adherents of each type of tourniquet. In fact, the devotion to the different brands or styles is pursued with almost religious fervor — “I’m right and everybody else is wrong.”