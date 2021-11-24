I know people who have treated countless gunshot wounds with every particular flavor of tourniquet and many will tell you their personal favorite is the only suitable type on the market, bar none. Furthermore, they will give you compelling data and practical examples of why they are correct.

It was after many such conversations I began to realize each of them was right, maybe a little wrong and wholly somewhere in-between.

The experts don’t hold their beliefs as a matter of pride, capitalistic avarice or simple pig-headedness. My sources have all been thoughtful, intelligent and highly-driven in their goal to save lives. Rather, I think the whole debate falls under one of my favorite sayings — “Your Mileage May Vary.”