Executive Action

For the first time in several years, the Second Amendment Foundation has an executive director — 36-year-old attorney Adam Kraut of Pennsylvania, a self-confessed “gun guy” with a passion for shooting and fighting for the rights of shooters.

Stepping in to take some of the load off SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan Gottlieb at a time the foundation is beginning to expand its activities and its footprint in the litigation arena, Kraut spent a few minutes in a telephone conversation with Insider Online. A Keystone State native, he officially came aboard early in November and has spent the past few weeks getting his feet on the ground.

His arrival could not have been better timed. SAF, at this writing, was preparing for battle against a new gun control law in Oregon that is viewed as the most restrictive in the nation. More on that below.

Having been hired to be part of the Foundation’s key leadership, Kraut has chatted with SAF board members and staff, “getting a sense of the organization (and) seeing what works and what might need improvement.”

He spent the past couple of years working with the California-based Firearms Policy Coalition, where he has worked on several cases when FPC partnered with SAF, all over the American landscape. In the process, he’s been involved in some important gun rights court victories.

Gottlieb is not stepping down so much as stepping back, allowing Kraut to take on the legal activities for which SAF has lately gained much attention for being on the cutting edge of gun rights litigation.