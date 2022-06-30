Cry Havoc Tactical And Luth-AR

Expect the Unexpected

Mindy Parker was a 107-lb. perambulating nuclear reactor. At five foot two she kept trim via Pilates and chasing her two twin sons. She was raised on a rural farm and had been the captain of her cheer squad in high school. Thursday was Mother’s Morning Out at her local church so she had a rare few hours to herself. On the recommendation of a friend, she thought she’d drive into the city to help out at a homeless shelter. That’s the way she rolled.

Mindy typically cared little for the city. She did not feel comfortable in crowds and her husband usually did the driving when they were together. SIRI found the shelter easily enough, but securing a place to park was the bigger challenge. Before she knew it she had accidentally pulled her minivan into a blind alley. As she put the vehicle in reverse a pair of muscular young men appeared from nowhere and blocked her path. Two more now approached from the front of the vehicle. One carried a baseball bat and the other a tire iron. The final two had their hands menacingly in their pockets. Mindy felt her heart rate double in an instant. The sketchy guy nearest her side of the van broke into a wide grin when he saw who was driving.

The grinning man swung his bat and shattered the driver’s side headlight just to show he was serious. Without saying a word he motioned for Mindy to get out of the van. With a skill borne of multiple iterations, Mindy reached behind her seat and retrieved her gym bag. Twenty seconds later she opened her door.

The compact little takedown AR had been a birthday present from her husband, himself a former Navy SEAL. The grinning man’s eyes were suddenly roughly the same diameter as the blast can on the front of the gun. Mindy had the four young men on the ground and controlled in less than half a minute. As they waited for the cops, she had the opportunity to explain the seminal aspects of predator/prey relationships in nature to the four misguided young miscreants. By the time Law Enforcement arrived, two of the four had committed themselves to full-time Christian ministry while the other two promised they would get real jobs and be more respectful to their grandmothers.