Concealed Carry On The Last Frontier

Alaska is the prettiest place on the planet. Back in the ’90s, when I flew helicopters for Uncle Sam, I spent three years in the Alaskan interior. There were places I could pull up to a high hover at 4,000 feet or so, do a pedal turn and not see a manmade object to the horizon all the way around. There just aren’t a lot of places left in the world where you can do that. My favorite Alaskan bumper sticker read, “If You Cut Alaska in Half, Texas Would be the Third-Largest State.”

For all its undeniable natural beauty, however, Alaska is a terribly unforgiving place to live, work and play. I’m frankly convinced God made Alaska for people to visit in the summer. I bet He gets big yucks out of the fact we try to live there year-round. Our first winter in Alaska we got 144″ of snow.

The coldest it got while I was there was 63 degrees below zero, and we were in the field. I’m skinny and tend to shiver a bit just thinking about it. In addition to some impressive environmental challenges, Alaska also plays home to some simply epic predators.

Down here in the Deep South where I live, the meanest, nastiest animals we might encounter are perhaps water moccasins or the errant incontinent toddler. By contrast, a fish-fed Alaskan brown bear weighs upward of 1,500 lbs., and eats absolutely anything it can catch. A few of those monsters I saw were the size of Volkswagens. Now hold that thought …