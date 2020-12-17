I was born on Christmas, a very long time ago, three years to the day after my sister’s birthday. What are the odds, eh?

It made for some interesting holidays around the house but there was always a tree, with packages under it, even after my parents split up. Maybe not as many packages but still there were brightly-wrapped boxes or soft bundles.

As I’ve grown older, giving has become more important than receiving, even if it is my birthday which, in the past, was often lost in the season. I learned to spend a little time on my own each Christmas, reflecting where my life had been and what might be over the horizon.

During those childhood years, I learned a lesson about Christmas gifts. Make it something the recipient can actually use, not some silly thing likely to gather dust in a drawer or the corner of a closet. In my case, it might be a pair of jeans or some socks; maybe a new shirt or a winter coat. My dad would always buy my hunting license for the following year. If I received any money, it would go for ammunition, or maybe a new belt.

Christmas can be a magic time, even if one had to make his own magic out of the simplest of things.

In my teens, when my friends’ interests shifted hard toward cars they couldn’t afford, I read outdoor magazines and gun periodicals. It taught me something else — always keep money for the monthly magazine purchases.

Christmas is less than a month away and now would be a good time to finish your shopping. For those who cannot decide what to give a shooter or hunter on the gift list, here’s a few suggestions-