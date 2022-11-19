Alexo Athletica

https://alexoathletica.com

• Up to 60% off sitewide

Alien Gear Holsters

https://aliengearholsters.com

This year, giving the gift of protection is easier than ever. With deep discounts on some of our best gear, expect to see some heavy stockings above the fireplace.

• Free mag carrier with any holster purchase

• $40 Off your holster when you buy a nightstick light

• $25 AGH Buck Knife when you purchase any holster

• Special price $99.88 Rapid Force LVL 2 Slim Holster + Locking Belt Slide

• 20% Off select gift cars ($100 gift card for $80; $50 gift card for $40)

AXIL

https://goaxil.com/

• Buy 1, Get 1 Free on GS Extreme 2.0 Ear Buds ($199.99)

• Buy 1, Get 1 Free or Trackr BLU Earmuffs ($159.99)

• Buy 1, Get 1 Free or Trackr Electronic Earmuffs ($99.99)

• Free shipping on all orders over $50

Bigfoot Gun Belts

https://gunbelts.com

• Save 25% sitewide at Bigfoot Gun Belts. Use code BEMERRY2022 at checkout.

Big Horn Armory

https://www.bighornarmory.com

• Purchase an AR500 rifle or pistol on Black Friday and receive 100 rounds of 500 Auto Max FREE, plus an extra $200 of MSRP. A $400 savings when purchased online only Friday, Nov. 25.

• Purchase an AR500 rifle or pistol between Nov. 26-28 and received 100 rounds of 500 Auto Max ammo free, OR take $200 off MSRP. This deal applies only when a rifle or pistol is purchased online between Nov. 26-28, 2022.

Birchwood Casey

https://www.birchwoodcasey.com

• 30% off sitewide from Nov. 22-28, 2022. Use code GSMGIFT30

Black Rifle Coffee Company

https://www.blackriflecoffee.com

Shop over 90 new releases from Black Rifle Coffee Company’s largest product drop of the year.

• Buy any product tagged “new release” and get one “red tag” shirt free.

Bloodsport

https://www.bloodsportarchery.com

• 30% off sitewide from Nov. 22-28, 2022.

Boss Buck

https://www.bossbuck.com

• 30% off sitewide from Nov. 22-28, 2022.

Byrna

https://byrna.com

• Bryna Self Defense Bundle $299.99 (MSRP $407.46); Bundle includes Byrna SD Launcher, 5 ct. Tube Byrna kinetic projectiles (1), Byrna nylon ambidextrous holsters (1), 8g CO2 cartridges (6), 50 ct. Bag Byrna kinetic projectiles (1).

• Byrna SDXL Kit Sale $399.99 (MSRP $459.99); Bundle includes Byrna SDXL Launcher, 5-round magazines (2); 12g CO2 cartridges (2); and 5 ct. Tubes Byrna projectiles (3).

• Mission 4 Holiday Bundle $899.99 (MSRP $1,019.95); Bundle includes Byrna Mission 4 Launcher, Byrna branded rifle bag, 19-round coupled magazines (2), 88g CO2 cartridges (4), 95 ct. Jars kinetic projectiles (2), 5 ct. Tubes pepper projectiles (4).

• TCR Holiday Bundle $751.95 (MSRP $939.95); Bundle includes Byrna TCR Launcher, Byrna branded rifle bag, 12-round magazine (1), 7-round magazine (1), 12g CO2 cartridges (10), 400 ct. Box eco-kinetic projectiles (1).

• Protection Bundle $39.99 (MSRP $69.98). Includes nylon holster (strap or strapless) and two mag. defenders (5-round magazine not include).

• Byrna Bad Guy Repellent Family Pack $59.99 (MSRP $74.97)

• Byrna Banshee 4 Pack $79.96 (MRSP $119.96)

• Byrna Shield Bullet Resistant Backpack Body Armor $99.99 (MSRP $149.99)

• Byrna Max Ammo 25 Count $111.99 ($139.99)

• Byrna Kinetic Self-Defense + Training Ammo $43.99 (MSRP $54.99)

• Byrna Pepper Ammo 25 Count $95.99 (MSRP $119.99)

• Byrna Eco-Kinetic Practice Ammo 95 Count $29.99 ($39.99)

• Byrna CA Course Security Guard Chemical Agent

• Certification $24.99 (MSRP $49.99)

• Viridian Laser for HD Launchers only $39.99 (MSRP $69.99)

• Byrna Waistband Holster (Launcher only) $29.99 (MSRP $50)