The Best Black Friday &
Cyber Monday Deals
On Guns, Gear & Ammo
We scoured the internet so you don’t have to, and compiled all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on guns, gear and ammo in one place. Be sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll be adding to it in the days ahead.
Alexo Athletica
• Up to 60% off sitewide
Alien Gear Holsters
This year, giving the gift of protection is easier than ever. With deep discounts on some of our best gear, expect to see some heavy stockings above the fireplace.
• Free mag carrier with any holster purchase
• $40 Off your holster when you buy a nightstick light
• $25 AGH Buck Knife when you purchase any holster
• Special price $99.88 Rapid Force LVL 2 Slim Holster + Locking Belt Slide
• 20% Off select gift cars ($100 gift card for $80; $50 gift card for $40)
AXIL
• Buy 1, Get 1 Free on GS Extreme 2.0 Ear Buds ($199.99)
• Buy 1, Get 1 Free or Trackr BLU Earmuffs ($159.99)
• Buy 1, Get 1 Free or Trackr Electronic Earmuffs ($99.99)
• Free shipping on all orders over $50
Bigfoot Gun Belts
• Save 25% sitewide at Bigfoot Gun Belts. Use code BEMERRY2022 at checkout.
Big Horn Armory
• Purchase an AR500 rifle or pistol on Black Friday and receive 100 rounds of 500 Auto Max FREE, plus an extra $200 of MSRP. A $400 savings when purchased online only Friday, Nov. 25.
• Purchase an AR500 rifle or pistol between Nov. 26-28 and received 100 rounds of 500 Auto Max ammo free, OR take $200 off MSRP. This deal applies only when a rifle or pistol is purchased online between Nov. 26-28, 2022.
Birchwood Casey
https://www.birchwoodcasey.com
• 30% off sitewide from Nov. 22-28, 2022. Use code GSMGIFT30
Black Rifle Coffee Company
https://www.blackriflecoffee.com
Shop over 90 new releases from Black Rifle Coffee Company’s largest product drop of the year.
• Buy any product tagged “new release” and get one “red tag” shirt free.
Bloodsport
https://www.bloodsportarchery.com
• 30% off sitewide from Nov. 22-28, 2022.
Boss Buck
• 30% off sitewide from Nov. 22-28, 2022.
Byrna
• Bryna Self Defense Bundle $299.99 (MSRP $407.46); Bundle includes Byrna SD Launcher, 5 ct. Tube Byrna kinetic projectiles (1), Byrna nylon ambidextrous holsters (1), 8g CO2 cartridges (6), 50 ct. Bag Byrna kinetic projectiles (1).
• Byrna SDXL Kit Sale $399.99 (MSRP $459.99); Bundle includes Byrna SDXL Launcher, 5-round magazines (2); 12g CO2 cartridges (2); and 5 ct. Tubes Byrna projectiles (3).
• Mission 4 Holiday Bundle $899.99 (MSRP $1,019.95); Bundle includes Byrna Mission 4 Launcher, Byrna branded rifle bag, 19-round coupled magazines (2), 88g CO2 cartridges (4), 95 ct. Jars kinetic projectiles (2), 5 ct. Tubes pepper projectiles (4).
• TCR Holiday Bundle $751.95 (MSRP $939.95); Bundle includes Byrna TCR Launcher, Byrna branded rifle bag, 12-round magazine (1), 7-round magazine (1), 12g CO2 cartridges (10), 400 ct. Box eco-kinetic projectiles (1).
• Protection Bundle $39.99 (MSRP $69.98). Includes nylon holster (strap or strapless) and two mag. defenders (5-round magazine not include).
• Byrna Bad Guy Repellent Family Pack $59.99 (MSRP $74.97)
• Byrna Banshee 4 Pack $79.96 (MRSP $119.96)
• Byrna Shield Bullet Resistant Backpack Body Armor $99.99 (MSRP $149.99)
• Byrna Max Ammo 25 Count $111.99 ($139.99)
• Byrna Kinetic Self-Defense + Training Ammo $43.99 (MSRP $54.99)
• Byrna Pepper Ammo 25 Count $95.99 (MSRP $119.99)
• Byrna Eco-Kinetic Practice Ammo 95 Count $29.99 ($39.99)
• Byrna CA Course Security Guard Chemical Agent
• Certification $24.99 (MSRP $49.99)
• Viridian Laser for HD Launchers only $39.99 (MSRP $69.99)
• Byrna Waistband Holster (Launcher only) $29.99 (MSRP $50)
Cold Steel Knife and Tool Company
• 30% off sitewide from Nov. 22-28, 2022. Use code GSMGIFT30
• Free Tek Mat with any purchase; Nov. 28 only
Colt Apparel Store
• 30% off all Colt apparel, hats and accessories. Offer valid through Nov. 28, 2022. Excludes holsters and magazines.
Coyote Light
• 30% off sitewide from Nov. 22-28, 2022.
Crossfire Shooting Gear
• 30% off sitewide from Nov. 22-28, 2022.
Cyclops
https://www.cyclopssolutions.com
• 30% off sitewide from Nov. 22-28, 2022.
CZ-USA
• Buy any new Scorpion EVO or Scorpion 3+ and get a backpack and two 30-round magazines for free. Rebate available through Dec. 31, 2022.
• Receive a $50 rebate when you purchase any new CZ P-07, P-09 or P-10. Rebate available through Dec. 31, 2022.
Evolved
• 30% off sitewide from Nov. 22-28, 2022.
Flextone Game Calls
https://www.flextonegamecalls.com
• 30% off sitewide from Nov. 22-28, 2022.
GTM Original
• 20% off sitewide through Nov. 28, 2022. Use promo code GIFTS
Halo Optics
https://www.flextonegamecalls.com
• 30% off sitewide from Nov. 22-28, 2022.
HAWK
• 30% off sitewide from Nov. 22-28, 2022. Use code GSMGIFT30
Hunter Specialties
Including Strut, Scent-A-Way, Johnny Stewart Wildlife Calls, Wayne Carlton’s Calls, and The Buck Bomb.
• 30% off sitewide from Nov. 22-28, 2022.
Hunting Made Easy
• 30% off sitewide from Nov. 22-28, 2022.
Kitanica
• Sitewide savings up to 25% off
Liberty Ammunition
• 30% Off sitewide. Ends Nov. 25, 2022 at midnight.
Muddy Outdoors
• 30% off sitewide from Nov. 22-28, 2022. Use code GSMGIFT30
New Archery Products
• 30% off sitewide from Nov. 22-28, 2022.
Rock River Arms
• “Load Up!” Promotion: Five free 30-round magazines with the purchase of any new RRA 5.56/.223-compatible rifle, pistol, complete lower receiver assembly, or complete upper receiver assembly.
Shooting Made Easy
https://www.shootingmadeeasy.com
• 30% off sitewide from Nov. 22-28, 2022.
Skull Hooker
• 30% off sitewide from Nov. 22-28, 2022.
SilencerCo
https://silencerco.com/coupon-promo/
• Purchase a qualified suppressor from a SilencerCo dealer between Nov. 15 and Dec. 31, 2022 and receive a $200 SilencerCo Store coupon valid from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2023.
Sitka
• 25% off select products through Nov. 28, 2022.
Smith & Wesson
Built for personal protection and everyday carry, the M&P Shield EZ series offers a variety of high-performance micro-compact pistols chambered in 380-Auto, 9MM, and 30 Super Carry calibers.
• Buy any new M&P Shield EZ, and get a $50 Smith & Wesson rebate. Valid Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022.
SnapSafe
https://www.snapsafe.com/holiday-gift-guide
Whether it’s the Super Titan or a Double-Door, SnapSafe’s modular safes are easy to move and assembly, and give you all the security of a conventional, welded safe.
• 10% off any modular safe through Dec. 24, 2022. Use promo code HOLIDAY22
SOG
• 20% off sitewide
Spartan Armor Systems
• 25% off on select products from Nov. 15 -21
• Black Friday sale Nov. 22 – 27
— Most products 25% off
— 10% off Ares and Leonidas products
• Cyber Monday sale – Nov 28
• 25% off sitewide, plus special flash sales on select products.
• Free t-shirt with orders $199 or more.
Stealth Cam
• Buy one, get one free Fusion X Cellular Trail Camera
• Buy one, get one free Browtine 18 Trail Camera
• Buy one, get one free Wildview Relay Trail Camera
• Buy one, get one free Prowler Trailer Camera
• Buy one, get one free Connect Cellular Trail Camera
• Buy 4 and Save, Reactor Trail Camera
Strikeman Dry Fire Training Systems
• 20% off with code AMERICA
• Free Strikeman cartridge when you bundle a Strikeman Pro with two additional cartridges (starting Nov. 21, 2022)
• Free shipping on orders over $199
Tactica Fashion Defense
• Get 30% off select concealed carry styles and accessories. Excludes holsters and belts. Use code BEMERRY2022 at checkout
TekMat
• 30% off sitewide from Nov. 22-28, 2022.
Tenzing
https://www.tenzingoutdoors.com
• 30% off sitewide from Nov. 22-28, 2022.
TruGlo
• 30% off sitewide from Nov. 22-28, 2022. Use code GSMGIFT30
Versacarry
• 45% Off over 70+ products, including select IWB holsters, OWB holsters, dual carry holsters, hunting gear, carry belts, magazine pouches, accessories and more. Use code BLKF45
Viking Solutions
• 30% off sitewide from Nov. 22-28, 2022.
Walker’s
https://www.walkersgameear.com
• 20% off sitewide from Nov. 22-28, 2022. Use code GSMGIFT20
Wildgame Innovations
https://www.wildgameinnovations.com
• Buy one, get one free Terra Lightsout Combo
• Buy one, get one free Terra Lightsout Extreme 20MP 2 Pack
• Buy one, get one free Encounter Cell
• Buy one, get one free Encounter 2.0 (Nov. 22-28)
• Buy one, get one free on Mirage and Wraith trail cameras (Nov. 22-28)
• Buy one, get one free Kicker Lightsout (Nov. 22-28)
• Buy one, get one free ZeroTrace Portable (Nov. 22-28)
30% off all accessories (Nov. 22-28)
XS Sights
With sights and tools, XS now offers the complete solution for DIYers to be prepared and confident in their EDC.
• Take 20% off sights and accessories (Exclusions apply).
• Save up to $55 on the new GLOCK sight pusher and R3D sight bundles available for pre-order during the sale.
Zink Calls
• 30% off sitewide from Nov. 22-28, 2022.
Academy Sports + Outdoors
In-store and online; Sunday, Nov. 20 to Saturday, Nov. 26.
Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s
In-store and online; Monday, Nov. 21 to Sunday, Nov. 27.
Midway USA
An eight-day Cyber Week Sales Event starting Nov. 21 and lasting until Nov. 28. Shop deals on hunting gear, outdoor clothing, shooting gear, optics and more.
Scheels
• Up to 50% off. New deals dropping every day.
Sportsman’s Warehouse
Pre-Black Friday Sale Nov. 11-23, 2022