Bear Edge offers two new Ultra-Lightweight Frame Lock Knife models

Both models feature a very narrow (some call it “minimalist”) scale of textured G10 that contrasts handsomely with the otherwise stainless steel or aluminum material. I had a close-up look at an image of the new knife and the texture appears to be no-slip or at worst minimum slip, presumably depending upon whether your hand is wet or dry.



As for weight, the shorter model hits the scale at a featherweight 0.8 ounces, while the larger knife weighs a scant 1.2 ounces, according to Bear Edge.



There is no pocket clip, but there is a folding carabiner at the butt end on each version that can be attached to a belt loop, cord on a backpack or some other handy spot.



Opening the knife is a snap. The blade has ambidextrous thumb studs, and once opened, the blade locks in place thanks to the stainless steel frame locking mechanism. It opens in a smooth motion.



Purchased in either version, the Bear Edge Ultra-Lightweight folding knife is a gem, and because of its weight, it can literally go anywhere and remain unnoticed until it is needed.



The new Bear & Son Ultra-Lightweights carry an MSRP of $19.99 to $22.49.



Check this or other knife models at bearandsoncutlery.com



Read More Exclusive



Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

