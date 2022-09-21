Back To The Future

Time Fades

The last time-travel event was in June 2022. I had just picked up another Ruger 10/22, this one a carbine with plastic stock and stainless steel barrel. I figured it would make a great survival rifle. Someday I could trade it for a side of beef. I needed photos, so feeling nostalgic I drove to what in my youth had been a remote pasture with a little glade among shade trees. The trees are still there but today the pasture is a mix of shopping malls and suburban housing.

But the future guy was having fun. As I drove, the paved road reverted to a dirt track and the houses, malls, gas stations, traffic lights were gone. Once again it was the remote pasture of my memory. I made the long walk to my favorite spot and there in the shade of the trees, sitting on a stump, was a freckle-faced boy of 12 or 13. He was holding a rifle I recognized as a Remington Nylon 66, Apache Black version.

“Hey kid, how are you? Nice looking rifle.”

“Yeah, so what? Move along old-timer, I was here first.” That’s what I expected to hear. But what he actually said was, “Thank you, sir. Am I intruding on your territory? ’Cause if so I can leave.”

I was taken aback. Did he actually say sir? And show deference to an adult?

“No, you’re fine. I’ll just take this other stump. Was the .22 a birth-day present?

“No,” he said, with pride evident. “I bought it myself. During seeding time I helped my uncle after school and on weekends, picking rocks, harrowing fields, fixing fence. He paid me a dollar an hour. Uncle said if you do a man’s work you get a man’s pay.”

“So then your Uncle or your Dad bought the rifle for you?”

“Why would they do that? Mr. Daniels at the gun shop lets us buy .22 rifles when we turn 13. I gave him $55, he gave me the rifle and threw in a soft case and a carton of shells. But he won’t sell me a deer rifle or a handgun until I’m a full grown adult.” He heaved a sigh. “Three more years …”

“What made you choose the Nylon 66? Because it’s the first mass-produced American firearm with a plastic stock?”

“Plastic?” He gave me a look like I had insulted his mother. “Plastic is for model airplanes. This is structural nylon, Zytel they call it. It is tougher than wood and guaranteed not to fade, chip, peel, warp and some other things I forget. The nickel on the metal keeps it from rusting. Do you know Alaskan fishermen keep this rifle on their boats to shoot marauding sea lions?”