Are You Worthy of a Custom Gun?

DIY Route

While being a cop my adult life allowed me to pay the bills, there wasn’t a lot of extra cash left over. But it didn’t stop me from having customized guns. I simply did as much as I could to the guns I already had. I spent my waking hours looking for “bargains” in all the usual places. My long-term plan was to eventually spruce these guns up with DIY stocks, action jobs, aftermarket sights and other minor gunsmithing, making the guns look and shoot better.

Anyone can buy a Belt Mountain base pin for your single-action shooter. The oversized pin will tighten your cylinder while adding a classic look to your gun with custom offerings like their #5 base pin. Next, I’d look at sixgun stocks. Nothing changes the appearance more than a nice set of stocks. You can do them yourself, with minimal skill. Just take your time and you’ll have the added self-satisfaction of doing them yourself.

I’ve also polished out undersized cylinder throats with basic tools and it did wonders for accuracy. Doing it yourself is economical and fulfilling. As time goes on, you’ll get better or you may seek a professional’s services. I’ve got guns I’ve stocked myself, and while not perfect, they carry a special charm I appreciate.