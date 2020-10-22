Simplicity

My model is as basic as it gets. It wears the traditional plain hardwood stock with no checkering. I once swapped the stock for a synthetic folder, and while it souped up the appearance, the accuracy didn’t improve. After all, how can one improve on a genuine tack-driver?

Even using the factory metallic sights, this rifle has accounted for a fair number of bottle caps, empty plastic shotgun shells, more X-rings than I care to remember and one or two rather unfortunate high country blue grouse.

More than 7 million of these rifles in various incarnations have been produced, and the 10/22 action provided the base for the Ruger Charger, a semi-auto handgun which, when topped with a good long-eye relief scope, was simply murder on small game.

I’ve taken the Ruger 10/22 hiking — it only weighs just over 5 pounds with the wood stock — and it has ridden countless miles behind the seat of my pickup.

Truth be told, I cannot recall ever hearing about a major malfunction with any 10/22. Sure, now and then one might jam on a bum cartridge — I’ve had some bad experiences with bargain basement rimfire ammo — but I have never had a nasty breakdown through thousands of rounds of any ammunition from Federal, Winchester, CCI/Blazer, Remington or Eley. It wasn’t for lack of trying. I once shot my rifle so dirty that I wiped my finger along the closed bolt and had enough powder residue to give a good fingerprint!

Over the years I’ve seen aftermarket bull barrels and truly weird replacement stocks designed for, and fitted to, the 10/22. I can say without fear of contradiction the Ruger 10/22 is easily the most accessorized .22-caliber rifle ever manufactured. Somewhere, Bill Ruger must be sitting in a heavenly easy chair grinning ear-to-ear at what he created.