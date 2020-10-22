Hose ‘Em Down!

Many years ago, after I acquired my personal 10/22, I was plinking with a pal one late summer high up on a ridge overlooking a big chunk of Eastern Washington’s wild nothingness when he observed, “These things are lead hoses.” Huh?

“You can go through five hundred rounds and not even realize it,” he said. “These things are just fun to shoot.”
My gun wears a Bushnell 1.75-4X scope, and the combination has proven so accurate I once did a magazine article on plinking during which I shot the heads off several wood kitchen matches at 25 yards using a sandbag rest. When I take it somewhere, I make sure at least 100 rounds goes with me along with the two loaded 10-round rotary magazines I own and a 25-round aftermarket Ruger magazine.