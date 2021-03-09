Over 30 years ago I was talking with a manufacturer who specialized in aftermarket items for the Ruger 10/22. I asked him, with all his manufacturing expertise, why he didn’t make a firearm himself. I remember him telling me, “There is no real markup in guns for retailers. The real money comes from accessories and the owner’s desire to ‘customize’ his gun.”

Those words proved prophetic and it’s become near impossible to find a firearm — of any genre — that hasn’t been accessorized in some fashion. Bone stock guns are as rare as the proverbial hen’s teeth.

As they come from the factory, most firearms are more intrinsically accurate than the average shooter can take advantage of. Nevertheless there are many accessories to help make you more “mission capable.”

For the purposes of this article let’s focus on the fighting shotgun. I won’t get into a discussion of fodder like birdshot vs. buckshot vs. slugs, because — just like Chevy, Ford and Dodge — everyone has their own theory as to which is best.

A standard gun can handle almost any situation a citizen is likely to encounter, but some accessories take the fowling piece to an entirely new level.