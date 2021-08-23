The Final Chase

Long before daylight the following morning — over a strong shot of coffee around the campfire, we speculated what the bull did during the night and would he be anywhere near where we last saw him. Deep down I figured the bull got up in the night and wandered off feeding somewhere. Dave was hopeful we could relocate him if he worked his way farther down the mountainside toward water.

In the predawn darkness, we slowly worked our way back to the location we had been glassing from the day before. By the time we arrived, it was barely light enough to see the adjacent mountainside. Before I could raise my binoculars to scan the area, Dave whispered, “I see him. Get ready!” I couldn’t believe it, so I quickly set up the 270 WSM and settled in. There was very little light on the mountain and it was surprising Dave had spotted the nyala not 200 yards from where we last saw him. Now the trick was for me to find him in the scope. Fortunately there was a white log clearly visible and Dave used this as a reference. The nyala was standing behind a clump of tall vegetation — behind the white log. It was impressive Dave spotted him as you would really have to know what to look for in this dense growth. Through the Leupold scope set on 8x, I couldn’t see the whole animal but his shoulder was exposed.

“He’s 310 yards,” Dave whispered.

Prior to this hunt, I had practiced shooting steel targets on the farm out to 400 yards. Hitting a steel plate from 300 yards was relatively easy with a good rest and the accurate H-S Precision. But I must confess, in low light conditions with the vital area partially exposed on an animal I’ve dreamed about hunting all of my life — it was the longest 310 yards I’ve ever attempted!

Dave whispered, “Don’t shoot unless you’re sure.” Trying to calm myself from the massive amount of adrenaline flowing, as the crosshairs settled I slowly squeezed the trigger. When the shot broke, I could clearly hear the bullet impact since I was wearing stereo muffs. Dave said load again, because the nyala was still standing. The big bull took a couple of steps and fortunately I could still see his shoulder. When the second round struck home, Dave slapped me on the back and said he was down. A monumentally jubilant moment for this country boy!