After a brief celebration, we begin working our way to the nyala. Now 310 yards is not very far but the terrain was so steep and difficult, it took a good 45 minutes before we made it to the bull. What looks like sprouts and small vegetation from afar is actually 10-foot tall heather. No wonder these animals are difficult to see, as they seldom feed in wide open places. When I first laid my eyes on the nyala, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. What a magnificent, beautiful animal with massive horns. It was an impressive sight I’ll always cherish.

The Ethiopian adventure was an incredible experience. Observing the culture, friendly people and magnificent wildlife left memories never to be forgotten. The country is home for a variety of wildlife, including lesser kudu — another “bucket list” animal. This spiral-horned antelope calls the Danakil desert home and if good fortune prevails, I just may have to return.

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine