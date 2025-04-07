The 7PRC Vs. The 7mm Remington

Pro and Con

The 7mm Remington Magnum is a great cartridge synonymous with Western hunting. If you believe bullet weight needs to match the game, the 7mm Remington Magnum fits the bill perfectly. A 140-grain bullet is perfect for antelope. The 150-grain bullet is just right for big mule deer. The 175-grain bullet is a match for elk, moose and bear. What’s not to love?

While the 7 PRC can use those same bullet weights, it was designed to take advantage of the new longer ogive bullets with heavier weights. With the longer ogive, bullets have better ballistics and perform well at longer distances. They buck the wind better, maintain velocity longer and have less drop.

Some argue they can use the same bullets in the 7mm Remington Magnum. No, you can’t if it’s a factory rifle made to SAAMI specs. Longer bullets require a faster rate of spin to stabilize. The 7 PRC has a longer throat and a faster 1-in-8 twist, which means the bullet can sit farther into the throat and properly stabilize. The same bullet in a SAAMI-spec 7mm Remington Magnum would sit deeper into the case, reduce powder capacity and the slower twist could impact accuracy.

Many point out the 7mm Remington Magnum case has slightly more powder capacity vs. the 7 PRC, which is true. However, they don’t tell you the 7 PRC has more usable case capacity because the bulk of the bullet sits outside the case. The 7mm Remington Magnum has a shorter throat, forcing the bullet deeper into the case and reducing powder capacity.

There’s even a myth the 7mm Remington Magnum belt strengthens the case. In truth, the belt is nothing more than a rim to ensure the cartridge is held in the proper position for primer ignition. Confused? The .375 H&H Magnum was the parent case for most magnum cartridges but it has a small shoulder, so it was possible for the case to slide too far into the chamber to the point the firing pin would not hit the primer. To prevent this, the designers added a rim to a rimless cartridge to ensure proper headspace and ignition. The later magnum case designs made the belt obsolete but the buying public had it so firmly ingrained in their minds that a belt was required for magnums, it stayed.

The 7mm Remington Magnum is a very capable cartridge but it was designed over 60 years ago. Older cartridges were designed with looser tolerances to ensure different brands of ammunition would fit into the chambers of the many brands of rifles on the market. Those loose tolerances meant rifle/ammunition combinations could result in poor accuracy.

Just like car designs have changed to increase efficiency, so have rifle cartridges. Much of the push behind recent developments has been from benchrest, NRL Hunter and PRS shooters. Their competitive drive has produced rifles, bullets and cartridges that can group at less than 6″ at 1,000 yards! To achieve this, ballisticians must wring every bit of efficiency out of a bullet and cartridge.

Materials and manufacturing processes have changed radically in response. Machining processes are so precise compared to even just 10 years ago. Quality bullets, cases and rifles are head and shoulders above those from just 20 years ago. I have watched NRL Hunter contenders consistently hit small targets out to 1,000 yards with modern budget rifles like the Ruger American. Target shooters now stretch their legs to 1,400 yards and beyond.