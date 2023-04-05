Remington Sixguns Part I:

Bargain Bin

In spite of the problems, more than 125,000 Remington revolvers were purchased by the government during the Civil War at a price of $4 to $5 less than the Colt 1860 Army.

There may have been a good reason the Remington, which appeared to have the better design, sold for less. Apparently Remington did not have it all together when it came to metallurgy and manufacturing. During Army trials of Remington revolvers in 1867, 40 of the .44-caliber sixguns were fully loaded with six rounds each and out of the total of 240 rounds, 90 failed to fire. The failures were the result of weak mainspring, the hammer not reaching the cap completely or both. Again, problems that are easily addressed today.

The Army inspector also reported burst cylinders being common as were poor quality stocks and slag being found in the main frames. Most of the problems could be corrected with some competent gunsmithing; however, the quality of steel had to be addressed. One thing for certain, there was no way to change the fact the Colt sixguns simply balanced better, felt better and pointed so naturally.

The Remington sights, with a hog wallow in the top of the frame mated up with an easy-to-see front sight, were ahead of their time. It’s the same setup found on the Colt SAA and Ruger Vaquero today.

The Remington sixguns are easy to handle and if one so desires, they are safe to carry fully loaded with six rounds as all Remington replicas have notches between cylinder chambers for the hammer to rest within. As with all percussion revolvers, recoil is very mild with both the .44-and .36-caliber Remington versions. Thanks to their sight set-up, Remington revolvers are relatively easy to sight-in for serious shooting.

Most Remingtons I have experienced shoot 2″–3″ low. Some judicious filing of the front sight solves this. Windage is also easy to correct as the front sight is mounted on the barrel in a dovetail and can be tapped to the right or left to adjust the point of impact.

Originally, the .36 Remington was slightly smaller than the .44 Remington but probably due to manufacturing considerations, both are now built in replica form on the same size frame. Even though it is now labeled the “1858 Remington,” a more correct title would be the “New Model Army.” However, the 1858 name is pretty thoroughly entrenched and I probably use it more than the correct term.