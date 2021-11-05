The Loads
For the 325-grain bullet, I use 55 grains of IMR 4895 for just over 2,150 FPS. Accuracy was excellent, with three-shot groups going 1" to 1.5" at 100 yards. Groups with the Skinner Sights peep-sighted TC Encore went the same, only at 50 yards distance.
The 265-grain loaded over the same powder charge went 2,250 FPS, with the same accuracy. This may be the perfect deer-sized-game bullet. It reminds me of the devastating 265-grain .444 Marlin load, only with a tad more SD because of the slightly smaller diameter.
Last, was the 225-grain screamer. Loaded over 53-grains of ReLoader 7, velocity reached 2,500 FPS. Wow! Talk about a terminator load for whitetail and smaller critters. Accuracy was again excellent, snugging right around an inch for three shots at 100 yards.