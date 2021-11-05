The .405 Winchester was designed in 1904 for the Winchester 1895 lever gun. Today, it’s still considered one of the most powerful lever-gun rimmed cartridges. The hard-hitting cartridge was a favorite of Teddy Roosevelt during his long East African safari. With such a rich history, it’s no wonder there’s still a strong following for this nostalgic cartridge.

There’s something special when handloading, shooting, or even just holding cartridges designed over 100 years ago. Loading them into a firearm magically transforms you to times past, when shooting game was done at spittin’ distances.

Better yet is loading your rifle with these mythical cartridges for a long-awaited hunt, following the footsteps of your heroes as you head afield. These are the thoughts coursing through my mind whenever loading the .405 Winchester cartridge. It was Teddy Roosevelt’s “Medicine Gun” for lions and if it’s good enough for our 26th President, it’s surely good enough for us. Besides, it’s fun mimicking our heroes.