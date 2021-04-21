Round Nose
To duplicate the profile of the hardball loads I look to the Lyman #452374RN and/or the RCBS #45-225RN. For target shooting or casual plinking I have found the long standard load of 3.5 grains of Bullseye to be both easy shooting and accurate with a muzzle velocity just under 700 fps. This is the proverbial load one can easily shoot all day in comfort through a standard 1911 while making the alloy-framed pistols much more enjoyable.
Moving up to 5.0 grains of Bullseye results in loads much closer to factory hardball giving a muzzle velocity of 850 fps and groups just over 1" in the Ruger SR1911 Target Model. A slightly closer duplication to factory hardball using the RCBS #45-225RN can be obtained with 5.0 grains of W231 for 830 fps and a 1" group from the Springfield Armory TRP. Oregon Trail offers a 225-grain flat-nosed bullet that also works very well at factory hardball muzzle velocities. Either 5.0 grains of Bullseye or 5.0 grains of W231 will duplicate factory hardball loads.