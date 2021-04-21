SWC

While I started using 7.5 grains of Unique, I have since mostly pulled back slightly to 7.0 grains resulting in loads about 30 fps less in muzzle velocity. The Lyman #45260 in the hollow-point version over 7.0 grains of Unique results in 1,050 fps and a five-shot group of just over 1″ while in the standard non-hollow-point bullet with 7.5 grains of Unique — that I now use more sparingly — muzzle velocity is over 1,075 fps with 1″ groups. These results are from a Springfield Armory 5″ TRP 1911.

Switching to the #45-201 from RCBS and the Oregon Trail 45-200 SWC, both over 7.0 grains of unique and fired in the same TRP, result in 1″ groups and muzzle velocities of 1,088 and 1,053 fps respectively. For an easier-shooting load, I go with 5.0 grains of W231 with any of these bullets for just over 825 fps. I have been using the Lyman #452460 cast bullet probably longer than any other design starting with a single-cavity mold, moving up to a double cavity and the latest being a four-cavity design. The latter drops bullets very quickly, however at this stage of my life my hands get tired very quickly from the weight of the steel mold.

This #452460 bullet has proven to be accurate with several different powders. I have shot it a lot in the Springfield Armory Range Officer. With 5.0 grains of W231 the muzzle velocity is 800 fps with a group of just over 1″; 5.0 grains of Red Dot, 900 fps, 7/8″; and 5.0 grains of Bullseye results in 855 fps and just over 1″. So it seems the magic number for this bullet and these powders is 5.0 grains. There was a time when it was difficult to find a 1911 that would function flawlessly with SWC bullets. This does not seem to be the case with currently offered 1911s and I have tried these loads in well over a dozen such pistols with nary a problem.