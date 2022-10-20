Federal Ammunition 100th Anniversary

In The Beginning

Brothers Harry and Lewis Sherman worked at Western Cartridge and a couple of other ammo makers when they struck out on their own in 1916 to make shotshells in Anoka, Minn. Their dream died quickly with the reduction in demand at the end of WWI. By 1920 the plant was closed. Two years later Charles L. Horn, who owned a company manufacturing shot, was in need of paper tubes to package BBs. At first only interested in the machinery, he was quickly convinced to resurrect the entire factory and Federal as we know it was born.

Distribution was a problem, since other, larger makers had shelf space locked down in sporting goods stores so Horn cannily began selling his ammunition through barber shops, corner stores, even doctor’s offices — places he knew men would congregate. It worked. By 1924 the fledgling company had expanded from shotshells to rimfire ammunition and taken over the floundering American Cartridge Company founded by the Sherman brothers after their failure at Federal. This line of ammo became, and remains, American Eagle.

Horn remained president for over 50 years. Much of this time the primary shareholder was Franklin W. Olin, who also owned Winchester Ammunition and Western, which he had founded in 1898. This also probably explains why Federal’s .22 WRF ammo was actually loaded by Western.

While the responsibility for safe firearms use ultimately lies with the end user, it’s both good business and morally appropriate to encourage safe gunhandling. As early as 1930, Federal began running ads advocating for conservation and gun safety. Federal didn’t stop at advertising, though: They developed the first steel shot load for waterfowling and in 1960, they introduced a color code system for shotshells, with 12-gauge hulls in red, 20 in yellow, 16 in purple, etc. The approach was well received enough that SAAMI industry standards now set aside the color yellow for 20 gauge only.