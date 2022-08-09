Changes

To make the Colt Single Action Army even more conducive to target shooting, Colt drastically changed the grip frame. Whereas the standard SAA grip frame was designed to roll in the hand, the Bisley Model was made more vertical to the bore axis and made to ride up higher along the backstrap. In fact, Bisley mainframes are also higher along the back edge to gain the needed height. The front strap also came up higher behind the trigger guard to allow the grip frame to really nestle into the shooting hand. The Bisley was also given what is now normally referred to as a target hammer for easier cocking and the trigger was made wider and also curved to fit the trigger finger.

After the introduction of the Target Model Bisley, there was enough of a demand for a standard model Bisley for Colt to begin producing a Bisley counterpart to the standard Single Action Army. By this time gunfighters and gunfights were mostly a thing of the past and sixgunners wanted an easy-handling revolver.

The Bisley Model is nowhere near as fast from leather as the Single Action Army. However, it is much easier for most shooters to shoot once it is nestled in the hand, even though it does not have the natural comfortable feeling of the original Colt Single Action. Both Target Models, Single Action and Bisley had target sights, but these were very crude when compared to today’s offerings. The rear sight was adjustable by moving it back and forth in a dovetail and locking it in place with a screw, matched up with a front sight blade that could be raised or lowered and then locked in place. No click adjustments here.

Steve Sanetti, who was president of Ruger, shared the following: “In the early 1980s, we had been receiving many requests from potential customers that Ruger should make this or that new product. One of them was that Ruger reintroduce the Colt Bisley revolver. Larry Larson also thought this was a great idea and immediately began sketching numerous drawings. Bill did not like any of the specific grip profiles that Larry drew, and extensively reworked them…. Another thought was to make the production of the Bisley Models relatively simple, unlike the Colts, which were built with different cylinder frames from the Single Action Army revolvers. We were not entirely successful in this, as the Bisley grip frame placed directly onto a previously manufactured New Model revolver created a pronounced hump where the Bisley grip frame met the polished-down area at the rear of the existing gun cylinder frame.

“Many shooters like the grip frame shape and the curved “Bisley” style hammer/trigger configuration of the Ruger. Many believe we simply copied Elmer Keith’s No. 5 grip design, but I can tell you these designs are strictly from Larry Larson and Bill Ruger, with a nod to the original Colt Bisley. Nobody copied Keith’s design.”