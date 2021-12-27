Beginnings

The M1877 was a long time coming. Webley had been importing their double-action revolvers in the U.S. since roughly 1873. Still, many in the firearms industry, as well as in the military, felt rapid-fire handguns were a waste of ammunition. If it wasn’t for one man, Colt London Agency manager Frederick von Oppen, it might have been even longer before Colt plunged into the double-action market. Some historians feel this boils down to one key thing — how the U.S. Army waged war vs. how European armies waged war. In the 1870s, the focus was on westward expansion and the U.S. Army was busy fighting the indigenous tribes west of the Mississippi. With few exceptions, the battles were quick and in small numbers. Civilian and military combatants wanted the reliable precision a deliberately aimed single-action revolver provided.

The colonizing conquests of the European nations waged war differently. In many cases, the enemy was a living wall of human flesh. European officers wanted a large-caliber revolver with rapid-fire capabilities. And, in most cases, the officers were expected to provide their weapons. While the Colt Single-Action Army in .45 Colt was the weapon of choice for the U.S. Army, it was soundly rejected in London.

Oppen repeatedly asked for a large-bore double-action revolver to counter the other offerings eroding Colt’s market share in London. The management at Colt didn’t relish the idea of tooling up for an entirely new revolver design. Yes, they did win a government contract for their new single-action revolver, but even it was a leap forward from their previous open-top designs.

In desperation, Oppen sent competitors’ revolvers across the Atlantic so the Colt designers could see what they were up against in the European market. In response, Colt sent back what some think was a clumsy attempt at making the Colt SAA in double action. Oppen rejected it outright.