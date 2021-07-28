As this is written, the United States is perhaps experiencing the worst ammunition and reloading component shortage since World War II. Gun and sporting goods stores have little or no supplies of loaded ammo, gunpowders, primers and factory-made bullets. As to powders and primers, I have no advice. Bullets are a different matter.

With a few exceptions I have a bullet mold for — and have shot cast bullets in — most rifles in my vault. The exceptions are semi- and full-autos and my Remington .222 Remington Magnum Model 700ADL. Formerly I cast for it too, until my fingers stiffened from arthritis to the point handling such tiny bullets and even tinier gas checks became difficult.

My vintage battle rifle collection runs from 6.5mm on to 8mm. They’re used for recreational shooting such as plinking steel or informal competitions where cast bullets easily fill in for jacketed types. Instead of history as to how I arrived at a good cast bullet load for this rifle array, I’m just going to tell how I do it.