A Modern Day "Big 50"

Shooting

My personal TC Pro Encore is outfitted with an old Weaver fixed 2.5X scope. It also has a Simply Rugged Alaskan sling of minimalist design and a TC hammer spur to make cocking the hammer easier. Shooting was done at 50 yards due to the scope’s low magnification and I wanted to show just how accurate the TC Encore can be. Shooting was done with the rifle resting on a carpeted block of wood with a sandbag on top of it.

Handloads included a Lee cast bullet weighing 440 grains of WFNGC (wide flat-nose gas check) design loaded over 38 grains of H110 powder and sparked by a Winchester large rifle primer. Velocity averages 1,962 fps. This is a favorite load proving top-grade, accurate ammo can be constructed using an economical $25 Lee mold for projectiles. Ammunition was assembled with Hornady dies on my Lee Classic Turret press.

Factory ammo consisted of Big Horn Armory Hornady 350-grain XTP bullets running 2,181 fps. Last was Buffalo Bore 400-grain jacketed flat-nose bullets going 2,024 fps. Most groups were under 1″ with the largest group just under 2″.

This packable carbine is indeed accurate and has all the power one would need. The TC Encore can also shoot .500 Auto Max ammo, which is 500 S&W brass with the rim turned down. Greg Buchel of Big Horn Armory and Tim Sundles of Buffalo Bore Ammo came up with this cartridge for the Big Horn Armory AR500. The TC Encore extractor fits perfectly in the rim groove, extracting fired brass from the chamber like it was made for it. The factory loads were in fact .500 Auto Max loads for this test.