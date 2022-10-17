WWI Classic Returns

Tight Fit

The barrel cylinder gap on the new blued Model 1917 is very tight. It will accept a .003″ feeler gauge but not a .004″ one. By comparison, my 90-year-old original will accept a .011″ gauge, but not a .012″ one. Trigger pull on the new blued Model 1917 is 5-1/2 pounds but crisp. Trigger pull on the new nickeled 1917 is 5-1/4 pounds and I didn’t measure the pull on the color case hardened one for a reason to be pointed out shortly. I can’t measure a trigger pull as heavy as double action ones always are, but these new ones are smooth and not overly heavy. Fit and finish of all three of these new Model 1917s are nice. The edges have not been overly buffed in the polishing process, and the checkered grips fit the grip frames nicely.

I like the blued version much. I like the nickel-plated one almost as much. Being a traditionalist, I don’t personally like the case hardened one, but it’s done well and may appeal to you. Historically, Smith & Wesson never color case-hardened the frames of their revolvers. They were either blued or nickel plated with color case-hardened triggers and hammers. Colt was the manufacturer set on color case hardening revolver frames, but even then mostly just their single actions.

All the firing was done with the blue and nickel-plated versions. In the beginning my intention was to only use 230-grain FMJ factory loads in these guns, as that is the type of ammunition they were designed around back in 1917. But when I looked at my ammo shed, the only load on hand was by Black Hills Ammunition. Therefore I expanded things a bit and included 230-grain JHPs by both Black Hills and Winchester.

First shooting was done with the revolver mounted in a Ransom Pistol Machine Rest to see the basic level of mechanical accuracy of which it was capable. I wish I could report these new Model 1917s were tackdrivers, but alas, they weren’t particularly accurate revolvers. Neither have been the other two or three Smith & Wesson Model 1917s I’ve owned over the last 40 years and my Model 1950 Military/Model 22. Twelve-shot groups at 25 yards were running in the 3″ range with one or two going under that and another one or two going over. Three-inch groups are not horrible, but not spectacularly precise either.

Next, shooting was done at paper targets, steel dueling trees and ordinary chunks of firewood with the new Model 1917 held in my own two mitts. Neither 1917 hit point of aim, but the blued one was closest. Fired from 50′ it was on for elevation but approximately 2″ right for windage. The nickeled one’s point of impact was 3-1/2″ high and a full 4″ right of center. This shooting was with 230-grain FMJ “ball” from Black Hills Ammunition. Fixed sight revolvers can be sighted in; I’ve done many, but it is always nice if they are pretty close right out of the box.

My first S&W 1917 came to me in a gun trade in 1968 and in the nearly 40 years since I’ve owned a few others. They’re not the most practical handgun for most shooting purposes but neither are Colt SAAs, M1 Garands, or just about any other firearm once a military weapon. But, they are historical and always interest a good segment of the shooting community as I’m sure these Smith & Wesson Model 1917s have.

